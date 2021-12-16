Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Capital F Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 01:56
Capital F Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is nearing his season debut after being sidelined by a left hip injury.

Backstrom skated again Wednesday morning ahead of Washington's game at Chicago. Coach Peter Laviolette said the veteran center was going to meet with a trainer after the session, but everything looks good.

Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.

“You're talking about our leading scorer last year, somebody who's been a mainstay offensively for this organization for a long time,” Laviolette said. “So when you add a player back into the lineup that is skilled like he is and who can make plays like he (can), it's a benefit.”

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd also are expected to play against the Blackhawks. Dowd and van Riemsdyk are coming out of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

“Those two guys, you know, we're hoping,” Laviolette said.

Laviolette said forward Garnet Hathaway remains in the protocol.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-16 03:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day