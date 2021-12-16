Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Audi recall: water can enter computer, reducing engine power

By Associated Press
2021/12/16 00:52
Audi recall: water can enter computer, reducing engine power

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats.

The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that water can get to the computer through liquid spilled onto the back seat, or from a leaky body seam. That can cause the computer to shut down and reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash.

VW says in documents that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will install a cover to protect the computers and seal an underbody seam at no cost to owners.

Notification letters will be mailed starting Feb. 24.

Updated : 2021-12-16 02:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day