Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bills QB Allen limited in practice with sprained left foot

By JOHN WAWROW , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/16 00:50
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) slips a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) on an 18-yard touchdown run during ...

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) slips a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) on an 18-yard touchdown run during ...

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen will test his sprained left foot on a limited basis during a walk-through practice Wednesday, leaving the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s status uncertain for their game against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Speaking before practice, coach Sean McDermott said the team continues its day-to-day approach regarding Allen’s health. “He’s working through it. He’s a tough guy,” McDermott said, noting Allen is still experiencing soreness.

Backup Mitchell Trubisky was to take a majority of the snaps in a noncontact setting.

McDermott said he revised Buffalo's practice schedule to provide players an extra day of rest. The Bills played games six days apart and are coming off a flight from Tampa Bay following a 33-27 overtime loss on Sunday.

During a normal seven-day week, Buffalo traditionally holds two full days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Allen played through the injury after being hurt in the second half against the Buccaneers and finished with a team-leading 109 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also finished 36 of 54 for 308 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception in a game in which Buffalo rallied from a 24-3 halftime deficit.

The Bills (7-6) have lost three of four but still hold the AFC’s seventh and final playoff berth.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-16 02:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day