Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 23:25
Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down. If that happens, the chain can slip and break, increasing the risk of a crash. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Subaru has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find evidence of slippage or damage, the transmission will be replaced at no cost to owners.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Feb. 7. The remedy is expected to be ready in April.

The recall covers Ascents included included in a 2019 recall that covered a hydraulic sensor in the transmission.

Updated : 2021-12-16 01:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'not easy' due to 3 weaknesses
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Indian anchor reacts to censoring of Audrey Tang’s Taiwan map
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day