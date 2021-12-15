All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 22 14 6 2 0 30 69 61 Hartford 19 12 4 2 1 27 64 49 Charlotte 24 12 10 2 0 26 83 71 Providence 20 10 6 3 1 24 55 51 Hershey 20 10 7 2 1 23 57 65 WB/Scranton 21 9 9 1 2 21 48 63 Bridgeport 24 8 13 1 2 19 62 76 Lehigh Valley 21 5 11 4 1 15 52 70

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38 Rochester 20 13 7 0 0 26 79 75 Cleveland 23 10 8 2 3 25 70 73 Laval 23 11 10 2 0 24 78 81 Toronto 20 10 8 1 1 22 62 71 Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63 Syracuse 20 7 10 2 1 17 57 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 23 17 4 1 1 36 81 54 Manitoba 23 15 7 1 0 31 74 55 Rockford 21 10 9 1 1 22 55 71 Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69 Iowa 22 9 10 2 1 21 66 66 Milwaukee 23 10 12 1 0 21 71 78 Texas 21 7 10 3 1 18 63 78

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 20 15 2 2 1 33 76 48 Ontario 19 13 5 0 1 27 73 56 Colorado 21 10 8 1 2 23 67 62 Henderson 19 10 7 1 1 22 57 53 Tucson 19 9 8 2 0 20 53 63 San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 53 57 Abbotsford 19 8 8 2 1 19 60 59 Bakersfield 17 6 8 1 2 15 44 55 San Jose 19 7 11 1 0 15 53 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 11, Rochester 1

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 1

Milwaukee 6, Iowa 3

Henderson 4, Tucson 3

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.