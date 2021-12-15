|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|17
|13
|2
|2
|40
|9
|41
|Liverpool
|16
|11
|4
|1
|45
|12
|37
|Chelsea
|16
|11
|3
|2
|38
|11
|36
|West Ham
|16
|8
|4
|4
|28
|19
|28
|Man United
|16
|8
|3
|5
|26
|24
|27
|Arsenal
|16
|8
|2
|6
|21
|22
|26
|Tottenham
|14
|8
|1
|5
|16
|17
|25
|Leicester
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|27
|22
|Aston Villa
|17
|7
|1
|9
|23
|25
|22
|Wolverhampton
|16
|6
|3
|7
|12
|14
|21
|Brentford
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|22
|20
|Brighton
|15
|4
|8
|3
|14
|16
|20
|Crystal Palace
|16
|4
|7
|5
|22
|22
|19
|Everton
|16
|5
|3
|8
|20
|28
|18
|Southampton
|16
|3
|7
|6
|14
|24
|16
|Leeds
|17
|3
|7
|7
|17
|32
|16
|Watford
|16
|4
|1
|11
|21
|31
|13
|Burnley
|15
|1
|8
|6
|14
|21
|11
|Newcastle
|16
|1
|7
|8
|17
|34
|10
|Norwich
|17
|2
|4
|11
|8
|34
|10
___
Brentford 2, Watford 1
Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 3, Southampton 0
Chelsea 3, Leeds 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0
Norwich 0, Man United 1
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Burnley 0, West Ham 0
Leicester 4, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2
Man City 7, Leeds 0
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|22
|13
|6
|3
|51
|18
|45
|Bournemouth
|22
|12
|7
|3
|37
|19
|43
|West Brom
|22
|11
|7
|4
|30
|17
|40
|Blackburn
|22
|11
|6
|5
|37
|27
|39
|QPR
|21
|10
|5
|6
|33
|27
|35
|Stoke
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|21
|35
|Coventry
|22
|9
|7
|6
|29
|26
|34
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|8
|7
|7
|30
|24
|31
|Middlesbrough
|22
|8
|6
|8
|24
|23
|30
|Huddersfield
|22
|8
|6
|8
|25
|25
|30
|Millwall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Sheffield United
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|28
|29
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|28
|Birmingham
|22
|7
|6
|9
|22
|26
|27
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Blackpool
|22
|7
|6
|9
|20
|26
|27
|Bristol City
|22
|7
|6
|9
|24
|32
|27
|Hull
|22
|6
|5
|11
|19
|26
|23
|Cardiff
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|39
|22
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|21
|Peterborough
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|41
|19
|Barnsley
|22
|2
|7
|13
|15
|34
|13
|Derby
|22
|5
|10
|7
|18
|21
|4
___
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2
Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Blackpool 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 1, Fulham 1
Peterborough 2, Millwall 1
Preston 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|21
|13
|5
|3
|42
|15
|44
|Wigan
|20
|13
|3
|4
|37
|18
|42
|Sunderland
|21
|13
|3
|5
|38
|25
|42
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|42
|Oxford United
|21
|11
|6
|4
|34
|21
|39
|Plymouth
|22
|10
|7
|5
|35
|25
|37
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|37
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|27
|35
|Accrington Stanley
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|39
|30
|Charlton
|22
|8
|5
|9
|30
|27
|29
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|7
|8
|37
|33
|28
|Burton Albion
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|28
|Cheltenham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|28
|37
|28
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|26
|Cambridge United
|22
|6
|8
|8
|32
|37
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|25
|Lincoln
|21
|5
|7
|9
|22
|28
|22
|Fleetwood Town
|21
|5
|6
|10
|36
|40
|21
|Shrewsbury
|21
|5
|4
|12
|19
|28
|19
|Morecambe
|21
|5
|4
|12
|29
|44
|19
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|17
|Doncaster
|21
|4
|4
|13
|13
|36
|16
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|15
___
Accrington Stanley 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Charlton 2, Ipswich 0
Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 5
Crewe 2, Lincoln 0
Doncaster 1, Oxford United 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton 0
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 5, Gillingham 1
Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 1
Wigan 2, Shrewsbury 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0
Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2
Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2
Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1
Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1
Wigan 1, Ipswich 1
Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|20
|13
|5
|2
|43
|20
|44
|Northampton
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|17
|40
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Newport County
|21
|9
|7
|5
|35
|26
|34
|Exeter
|21
|8
|9
|4
|32
|24
|33
|Sutton United
|21
|10
|3
|8
|32
|27
|33
|Swindon
|20
|9
|6
|5
|29
|24
|33
|Tranmere
|20
|9
|5
|6
|17
|14
|32
|Leyton Orient
|21
|7
|10
|4
|37
|20
|31
|Harrogate Town
|21
|8
|6
|7
|35
|30
|30
|Mansfield Town
|21
|8
|5
|8
|24
|26
|29
|Walsall
|21
|7
|7
|7
|25
|24
|28
|Hartlepool
|21
|8
|3
|10
|22
|31
|27
|Bradford
|21
|5
|11
|5
|27
|25
|26
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Crawley Town
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23
|30
|25
|Salford
|20
|6
|6
|8
|23
|21
|24
|Rochdale
|21
|5
|9
|7
|27
|30
|24
|Barrow
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|24
|22
|Colchester
|20
|5
|7
|8
|16
|25
|22
|Carlisle
|21
|4
|7
|10
|15
|29
|19
|Stevenage
|20
|4
|7
|9
|16
|33
|19
|Oldham
|21
|4
|4
|13
|21
|36
|16
|Scunthorpe
|21
|2
|10
|9
|16
|36
|16
___
Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 2
Exeter 1, Northampton 2
Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green 4
Leyton Orient 4, Swindon 1
Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0
Newport County 3, Sutton United 2
Oldham 0, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 1, Scunthorpe 1
Walsall 1, Crawley Town 1
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bradford 0, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 1
Barrow 2, Swindon 0
Bradford 2, Sutton United 2
Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2
Exeter 0, Tranmere 1
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Newport County 2, Port Vale 1
Oldham 5, Forest Green 5