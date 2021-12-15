Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 23:00
NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 3-4-0 6-0-0 7-1-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229 3-3-0 4-3-0 5-5-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
eliminated-N.Y. Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397 2-5-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-4-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290 5-2-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 3-4-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
eliminated-Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356 1-6-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
eliminated-Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340 2-5-0 0-6-0 2-6-0 0-5-0 0-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284 5-1-0 3-4-0 5-5-0 3-0-0 1-3-0
Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293 3-4-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289 5-2-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322 4-2-1 2-4-0 4-4-0 2-2-1 2-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 351 268 6-2-0 3-2-0 4-4-0 5-0-0 3-1-0
L.A. Chargers 8 5 0 .615 351 336 4-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0
Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228 4-3-0 3-3-0 3-5-0 4-1-0 1-2-0
Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360 3-4-0 3-3-0 4-4-0 2-3-0 1-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-3-0 7-1-0 3-0-0
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 1-4-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324 3-4-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310 3-3-0 1-6-0 1-4-0 3-5-0 1-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297 6-0-0 4-3-0 4-0-0 6-3-0 2-1-0
Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353 1-5-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 3-6-0 2-3-0
New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285 2-4-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282 2-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-6-0 2-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272 6-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 4-2-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 2-1-0
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332 2-4-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 2-6-0 2-2-0
eliminated-Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354 1-5-0 0-6-1 0-4-1 1-7-0 1-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 10 3 0 .769 366 254 3-3-0 7-0-0 4-0-0 6-3-0 4-1-0
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293 4-2-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 6-3-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301 2-4-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 5-5-0 1-4-0
Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262 2-4-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 2-6-0 2-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.