THROUGH DECEMBER 14
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|19
|1124
|36
|1.92
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|22
|1340
|43
|1.93
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|41
|1.94
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|43
|1.94
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|16
|906
|30
|1.99
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|1023
|35
|2.05
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|16
|974
|34
|2.09
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1337
|48
|2.15
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|22
|1286
|48
|2.24
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|838
|32
|2.29
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|8
|431
|17
|2.37
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|18
|1012
|40
|2.37
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|14
|777
|31
|2.39
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1044
|43
|2.47
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|15
|849
|35
|2.47
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|14
|790
|33
|2.51
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|11
|657
|28
|2.56
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|22
|1333
|57
|2.57
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|24
|1422
|63
|2.66
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1337
|15
|4
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|15
|5
|2
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|21
|1262
|15
|6
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|19
|1124
|14
|5
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|22
|1340
|13
|5
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|22
|1286
|13
|8
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|19
|1082
|13
|5
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|1023
|13
|3
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|24
|1422
|12
|11
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|22
|1260
|12
|9
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|18
|1024
|12
|6
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|18
|1012
|12
|2
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|22
|1333
|11
|7
|4
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|18
|1020
|11
|6
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|15
|849
|11
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1286
|10
|8
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|10
|6
|5
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|20
|1105
|9
|6
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|16
|906
|9
|5
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|18
|1033
|8
|10
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|16
|965
|8
|5
|3
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|1023
|35
|522
|.937
|13
|3
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|43
|638
|.937
|15
|5
|2
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|16
|906
|30
|441
|.936
|9
|5
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|22
|1340
|43
|611
|.934
|13
|5
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|41
|567
|.933
|10
|6
|5
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|16
|974
|34
|459
|.931
|7
|5
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|19
|1124
|36
|477
|.930
|14
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1337
|48
|608
|.927
|15
|4
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1044
|43
|541
|.926
|7
|7
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|22
|1286
|48
|595
|.925
|13
|8
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|14
|777
|31
|373
|.923
|5
|6
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|11
|657
|28
|328
|.921
|7
|4
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|18
|1012
|40
|461
|.920
|12
|2
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|3
|156
|8
|92
|.920
|2
|0
|0
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|20
|1105
|50
|563
|.918
|9
|6
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|22
|1333
|57
|636
|.918
|11
|7
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|24
|1422
|63
|699
|.917
|12
|11
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|838
|32
|354
|.917
|7
|5
|2
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|21
|1262
|57
|628
|.917
|15
|6
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|5
|10
|6
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|22
|1340
|3
|13
|5
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|3
|15
|5
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1044
|3
|7
|7
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|15
|849
|3
|11
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1337
|2
|15
|4
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|23
|1315
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|22
|1286
|2
|13
|8
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|18
|1033
|2
|8
|10
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|16
|974
|2
|7
|5
|4
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|15
|800
|2
|5
|5
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|9
|503
|2
|5
|2
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|7
|429
|2
|5
|1
|1