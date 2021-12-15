Circuit Breakers Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Strategy, Global Trend, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2027

Circuit Breakers Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Circuit Breakers Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Circuit Breakers Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global circuit breakers market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2027 to 2027.

Circuit breakers are programmed automatic electric switches which are utilized to protect an electrical circuit from harm or damage by excess current from an overload or short circuit. The basic function of circuit breakers is to stop the flow of current after a fault is detected. In opposite to a fuse, which works once and after that must be replaced, circuit breakers can be used for continuing typical activity. The function of circuit breakers is to shut down the electric supply in case of excess current, overload or short circuit. After the fault is solved, the system starts with normal conditions for providing good quality power to the output ends. Circuit breakers play a significant role in electric power distribution and transmission in communication circuits, automobiles, telecommunication, computers, industrial machinery & equipment, consumer electronics, and other applications.

Factors such as growth in renewable power generation, rise in residential projects, increase in access to electricity in developing countries, continued growth of construction & developmental activities, rapid growth in industrialization, expansion of smart grid networks and surge in demand for power across the globe drive the global circuit breakers market growth. However, increase in competition from the unorganized sector of the circuit breakers and stringent environmental & safety regulations for SF6 circuit breakers limit the growth of the market. Increase in HVDC transmission, aging power infrastructure, and growing smart cities create opportunities for market growth.

The global circuit breakers market is segmented into type, voltage, installation, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into air circuit breakers, oil circuit breakers, sf6 circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, and others. According to voltage, the market is categorized into low, medium, and high. The medium voltage sub-segment is expected to dominate the market due to increase in investments in electrical infrastructure for distribution and transmission networks.

Key players operating in the global circuit breakers market are ABB, Alstom, Eaton Corporation plc, Furukawa Group, Kirloskar Electric, Powell Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electirc, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and others.

Major players have acquired various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, agreements, expansions, and new product launches to create a strong consumer base in the market. For instance, in February 2018, for the production of circuit breakers and vacuum interrupters, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has expanded its integrated-automation factory in Marugame, Japan.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Circuit breakers market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Voltage

– High

– Medium

– Low

– By Installation

– Indoor

– Outdoor

– By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Utility

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

