Intracranial Aneurysm Market Size, Key Players Analysis ,2021 Industry Growth Statistics, Upcoming Trends, Future Demand, Latest Innovation, Share Estimation and 2030 Regional Segmentation

The intracranial aneurysm market size is expected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

Report Ocean presents a new report on intracranial aneurysm market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The report “Intracranial Aneurysm Market – By Type (Surgical Clipping, Endovascular Coiling, Flow Diverters, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Others); By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market factors favoring the market growth for intracranial aneurysm include the world’s aging population, rising prevalence of intracranial aneurysms, sedentary and busy lifestyles, increased funding, and grant on research and innovation. There is a continuous rise in cases of un-ruptured intracranial aneurysms among geriatrics.

As per market statistics published by the World Ageing (WA), in 2019, there are around 700 million people aged more than 65, across the globe. This large section of the population is largely contributing to the market growth. As per the estimates of the BAF, in the U.S. alone, every year around 30,000 people live with brain aneurysms. In Canada, BAF reported there are on average each year, around 3,150 people live with intracranial aneurysms.

There are several risk factors for acquiring intracranial aneurysms in the market such as family history, autosomal dominant PCKD, co-arctation of the aorta, bicuspid aortic valve, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome type IV, smoking, and hypertension. In a survey, it is proven that around 80 percent of intracranial aneurysm cases were smokers in the past.

According to the market estimates of the Center for disease control and prevention, each year around 480,000 smokers die, and in 2018, it was reported that in the U.S. alone it had 34.2 million smokers and around 16 million U.S. people were suffering smoke-related disorders. Moreover, as per a survey by Headway, in 2016-17, in the UK approximately 348,453 people were admitted to healthcare facilities with some kind of brain-related disorder.

The Asia Pacific market for intracranial aneurysm is anticipated to register a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. The rising cases of brain aneurysms in the two most populous countries India and China increased the affordability of people in the emerging Asian countries.

Each year around 76,500 to 204,100 cases of subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) occur in India. The cost of medical treatment of intracranial aneurysms in India stood at around USD 7,000, while the average treatment cost in western nations is three times, at about USD 20,000.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the intracranial aneurysm market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the intracranial aneurysm market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the intracranial aneurysm market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the intracranial aneurysm market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Major Players:

Market participants in the intracranial aneurysm industry include MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Corporation), B. Braun, Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, and Codman Neuro (Integra Lifesciences).

Segmentation:

Intracranial Aneurysm, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surgical Clipping

Endovascular Coiling

Flow Diverters

Others

Intracranial Aneurysm, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Intracranial Aneurysm, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

