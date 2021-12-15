Transplantation Market Size and share 2021 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on transplantation market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 19.95 billion by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Transplantation Market – By Product Type (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs, and Preservation Solutions); By Application (Organ and Tissue Transplant), By End Use (Hospitals, Transplant Centers, and Others), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In 2020, the tissue market segment for transplantation accounted for the largest share and is projected to retain its dominance. The rising cases of burn and accident cases all across the globe and high transplant products among patients in the developed economies favoring its growth. As per the estimates of the European Road Safety Observatory, there were around 102,362 accident cases in Spain, which has boosted the segment’s growth prospects in transplantation industry.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the transplantation market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the transplantation market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the transplantation market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the transplantation market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The organ transplantation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the assessment period. Repetitive use of immuno-suppressants and rising organ transplant surgeries are the prominent market factors responsible for such a high growth rate. Moreover, advancements in transplantation technology followed by new product launches propelled the transparent procedures for kidneys, lungs, heart, tissue, and liver.

In this direction, in November 2020, Lupin introduced a generic version of an immune-suppressant drug, “Tacrolimus” in the U.S. territory, indicated for organ rejection in the allogenic heart, liver, and kidney transplants. In recent past few years, a high number of transplant procedures were recorded in Germany, France, the US., and the UK and the number is expected to rise in the coming years. Moreover, the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled surgeons in these countries have favored the market growth for transplantation.

The immunosuppressive drugs market segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the study. This market growth is attributed to its high usage post organ transplantation and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Thus, the rising market demand for such drugs is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

The preservation market segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate over the assessment period. Strong government funding towards stem cell research and the rising cases of organ failures are the factors expected to favor the market segment’s growth prospects in transplantation industry.

Major Players:

Market participants in transplantation industry include Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet, Biolife Solutions, Medtronic, Teva Pharmaceutical, AbbVie Inc., Novartis International, 21st Century Medicine, and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

Transplantation, Product Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solutions

Tissue Products

Transplantation, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Organ Transplant

Tissue Transplant

Transplantation, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

Transplantation, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

