Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Retail sales rise 0.3% in Nov. but shoppers show resilience

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/15 21:41
Black Friday shoppers walk through Macy's on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holid...

Black Friday shoppers walk through Macy's on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holid...

NEW YORK (AP) —

Americans slowed their spending in November from October, but continued shopping despite higher prices and shortages in stores.

Retail sales rose a modest seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November from the month before when sales rose a revised 1.8%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, a bit weaker than most economists had expected.

Online sales were unchanged last month, while sales at department stores fell 5.4%.

Sales did increase even with retailers facing a host of challenges. Many have had to sharply raise pay to find and keep workers, thereby increasing their labor costs. And some are scrambling amid overwhelmed supply chains to keep their shelves stocked. And shoppers are also dealing with higher costs.

Updated : 2021-12-15 23:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker
453 Taiwan contacts listed for COVID-positive lab worker