Real Madrid players Modric and Marcelo positive for virus

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, center, warms up before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadi... Real Madrid's Luka Modric, center, warms up before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Marcelo sits on the bench prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, S... Real Madrid's Marcelo sits on the bench prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

Madrid did not give any details of their condition and didn't say whether anyone else was deemed a close contact.

Modric played the entire game when Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Sunday. Marcelo was an unused substitute.

Madrid's next game is against Cadiz on Sunday. The team then plays at Athletic Bilbao three days later in the last game before the league's winter break.

