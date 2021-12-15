Clinical Microbiology Market 2021 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2027

Global Clinical Microbiology Market is valued approximately at USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Clinical Microbiology consists of wide range of testing methodologies and is used to study or identify any microbes that cause infection in humans. It helps to understand the disease and further includes the treatment of the infectious diseases caused by fungus, parasites, bacteria, viruses and other microorganism. The rising technological advancements in disease diagnostics, growing incidence of infectious diseases and outbreaks of epidemics as well as increased funding and public-private investments are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per the Ministry of Science & Technology Government of India, the Gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) in India has been consistently increasing over the years and has nearly tripled from Rs. 39,437.77 crores (USD 5.2 billion) in 2007- 08 to Rs. 1,13,825.03 crores (USD 15.02 billion) in 2017-18

. According to the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS.gov), U.S. health care spending rose 4.6% in 2018, reaching USD 3.6 trillion and around a share of nation’s Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.7%. Moreover, rising prevalence of coronavirus cases worldwide is the major factor that contribute towards the growth of the global clinical microbiology market during the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the total number of coronavirus cases in U.S. were 20 on 19th March 2020 and has tremendously rise by 1,658,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 98,119 deaths in the U.S. on 28th May 2020. Also, on 31st January 2020, first 2 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United Kingdom and has significantly reached by 267,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom on 27th May 2020. However, limited reimbursement policies for microbiology testing procedures is the major factor restraining the growth of global Clinical Microbiology market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Clinical Microbiology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high penetration of clinical microbiology technologies among key end-users and well-established distribution channels for clinical microbiology product manufacturers and suppliers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Merck Group

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals Applications

Food Testing Applications

Clinical Applications

Energy Applications

Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications

Environmental Applications

By Disease:

Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Periodontal Diseases

Other Indications

By End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Custom Lab Service Providers

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

