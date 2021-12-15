Stick Packaging Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Stick Packaging Market. The Stick Packaging Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Stick Packaging Market market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Stick Packaging Market both globally and regionally.

Global Stick Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 0.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.26 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Stick packaging is a form of flexible packaging commonly used for packaging foodstuffs. For on-the-go goods, stick packaging is vertical, elongated, and is easy to manage. Based on their form, liquids can conveniently be poured into stick bags. They are more cost-effective than any other form of packaging. As opposed to any other type of packaging, they have a lower environmental impact. The market is driven by the management of convenience, cost-effectiveness, innovation, growing disposable income and growth in the global retail market, nutritional consciousness of processed food, the awareness of nutritious and safe food, rising the population of the world. For instance, in 2020, according to the WHO, an estimated 600 million people, almost 1 in 10 people in the world, suffer every year from food poisoning after eating poisoned food. However, decreased intake of sugar for nutritional purposes, inability to change current forms of packaging impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Stick Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of cost-effectiveness, packaged food because of the health consciousness. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as handling simplicity, creativity, growing disposable income and development in the global retail market would create lucrative growth prospects for the Stick Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki OYJ

Mondi Group

Bosch Packaging Technology

Fres-Co System Inc.

Oystar Group

UDG Healthcare PLC

Winpak

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polyester

BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene Films)

Paper

Aluminum

Metallized Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Nutraceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

