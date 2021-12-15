Photolithography Equipment Market Global Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities, and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2027

Photolithography Equipment Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Photolithography Equipment Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Photolithography Equipment Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global photolithography equipment market was valued at $8.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Photolithography, also known as optical lithography, is a process used to create specific patterns on semiconductor wafers using a photosensitive material and an ultraviolet light exposure system by transferring pattern from masks to wafers. This process can fetch a pattern into an integrated circuit using a beam of ultraviolet light without any requirement of additional materials. Photolithography controls the exact size and shape of the substrate to be patterned, making the process highly efficient and cost-effective. In addition, it serves as an ideal method for patterning nanoscale features, especially in microelectronics industries.

The demand for photolithography equipment is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to high demand for miniaturized electronic devices, rapid growth in semiconductor industry, and increase in trend of Internet of Things (IoT). However, limitation of photolithography process for curved surfaces is anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in investments to develop semiconductor fabrication facilities and upsurge in need for advanced consumer goods, which fuels the demand for more wafer production, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the photolithography equipment market players.

The global photolithography equipment market is segmented into process, application, light source, and region. By process, the market is categorized into ultraviolet, deep ultraviolet, and extreme ultraviolet. The applications covered in the study include front-end and back-end. Depending on light source, the market is segregated into mercury lamp, fluorine laser, excimer laser, and others

The key players operating in the market include ASML Holding N.V., Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, SuSS MICROTEC SE, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), KLA Corporation, S-Cubed Company, Osiris International GmbH, and Vecco Instruments Inc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PROCESS

– Ultraviolet

– Deep Ultraviolet

– Extreme Ultraviolet

BY APPLICATION

– Front-end

– Back-end

BY LIGHT SOURCE

– Mercury Lamp

– Fluorine Laser

– Excimer Laser

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East and Africa

