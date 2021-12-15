Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook 2021: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market . The Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market both globally and regionally.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD 83.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The demand for Pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to surge globally due to the increasing demand and solutions offered by the drug manufacturing companies along with better healthcare facilities thus, increasing the demand for packaging materials for the new drugs and medications. The innovativeness and advancements in the packaging sectors have led to the development of child-resistant packaging (CRP), radiofrequency identification technology, further boosting the demand of pharmaceutical packaging market. As of March 2019, Schott introduced Everic vials for packaging of small volumes of sensitive drugs, offering quality finish and feasibility for high potent drugs. Silimarly, In September of 2017, Gerresheimer launched Gx InnoSafe, strengthening the syringe segment portfolio of the company with an integrated safety solution with a passive needle protection system. However, the market faces restraint from Bogus or falsified pharmaceutical products as it can hamper the growth of the market. Since genuine drugs are priced slightly higher, the counterfeit market takes advantage of this and rolls out fake drugs jeopardizing the health and safety of the patients and affecting the market growth of Pharmaceutical packaging market.

The regional analysis of global Pharmaceutical Packaging is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly increasing R&D in pharmaceutical companies and Further Europe is considered as second largest region in the growth of the market, due to development of the new solutions owing to rising number of diseases.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor plc

Gerresheimer AG

Berry Global, Inc.

Schott AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Nipro Corporation

Catalent, Inc.

WestRock Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Labels & Accessories

Caps & Closures

Pre-filled Syringes

Vials

Ampoules

By Drug Delivery Mode:

Oral Drugs

Injectables

IV Drugs

By Raw Materials

Plastics and Polymers

Metals

Paper and Paperboards

Glass

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

