Calcium Formate Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Calcium Formate Market. The Calcium Formate Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Calcium Formate Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Calcium Formate Market both globally and regionally.

Global Calcium Formate Market is valued approximately at USD 516.39 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Calcium formate is the calcium salt of formic acid, used in tanning of leather & replacement for formic acid in the pickling operation. The market is expected to see a rise in demand for calcium formate due its application in the animal feed and construction industry. In the construction industry calcium formate is widely used as an additive in the cement to accelerate the adhesiveness in tiles and cement-based mortars. In a study by “The Transportation Research Board” it was found that addition of CF shortens the initial and final setting times and increases the compressive strength and combined water content as well as gel/space ratio at all ages of hydration. Calcium formate is also used in the production of bricks, blocks, slabs, and sheets. In addition to that calcium formate plays a vital role in maintaining the PH and providing resistance to corrosion. In the animal feed industry, calcium formate is introduced in the feed of the animals to increase the yield while minimizing the feed intake as reported by a china-based company, Shidley Chemicals. As of February 2020, LANXESS acquired Itibanyl Produtos Especiais Ltd, strengthening its position as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of antimicrobial active ingredients and formulations. However, the market of calcium formate relies heavily upon Formic acid and calcium carbonate to manufacture calcium formate, unpredictability of the prices of theseraw material will hamper the progress.

The regional analysis of global Calcium Formate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly increasing consumption of calcium formate in the construction, chemicals, leather and animal husbandry and Further Europe is considered as second largest region in the growth of the market, due to heavy usage in the construction industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lanxess

Perstorp

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Geo Specialty Chemical Inc.

Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. Ltd.

American Elements

Henan Botai Chemical Building Material Co. Ltd.

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical Co. Ltd

Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Feed Additives

Tile & Stone Additives

Concrete Setting

Leather Tanning

Drilling Fluids

Textile Additives

Flue gas desulfurization

End User:

Animal Husbandry

Chemical

Textile

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

