Computer on Module Market Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities, and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2027

Computer on Module Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography.

The global computer on module market was valued at $1,117.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,567.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Computer on module is a type of development board that has various components such as processors, memory, heat sink, chipset, operating system, and other peripherals.

Computer on module (COM) is also termed as system on module (SOM). Computer on module are commonly paired with the carrier board. These carrier boards are usually used to extend out functionality COMs and parts. These are used in various industry verticals such as industrial automation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive.

Use of computer on module in smartphones and robotics is on the rise, owing to the growth in consumer electronics and industrial automation industries. Therefore, use of computers and smart technology in electronic devices has maximized growth potential of the global computer on module market. Advancements of technology, such as artificial intelligence has made hardware more complex and compact, which requires use of such modules in computers.

The global computer on module market size is analyzed on the basis of processor, form factor, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of processor, the market is categorized into ARM, X86, and PowerPC. In terms of form factor, it is segmented into COM Express, SMARC, Qseven, and ETX Module. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segmented into industrial automation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others.

The key market leaders in the computer on module market profiled in the report include Aaeon Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Compulab Ltd., Congatec AG, Eurotech Group, Intel Corporation, Kontron Europe GmbH, Smart Wireless Computing, and Texas Instruments Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies such as product development, business expansion, joint venture, collaboration, investment, and acquisition to strengthen their foothold in the computer on module market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the computer on module market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the computer on module market.

– The computer on module market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Computer on Module Market Key Segments

By Processor

– ARM

– X86

– PowerPC

By Form Factor

– Com Express

– SMARC

– Qseven

– ETX Module

By Industry Vertical

– Industrial Automation

– Aerospace & Defense

– Consumer Electronics

– Healthcare

– Automotive

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

