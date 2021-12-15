Levulinic Acid Market 2021: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Levulinic Acid Market . The Levulinic Acid Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Levulinic Acid Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Levulinic Acid Market both globally and regionally.

Global Levulinic acid Market is valued approximately at USD $million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Levulinic acid is an organic compound derived from the degradation of cellulose. This plant based acid is mostly produced from biomass, and manure, widely used in cosmetics and as an alternative to fossil fuels, levulinic acid is used to make chemicals which act as additives to the alternative fossil fuel. Levulinic acid is used widely in agriculture, pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics and other industries, it is also used in cigarettes to bind nicotine to neural receptors, calcium levulinate a by-product of levulinic acid is used to fortify the presence of calcium in milk, condiments, beer and soy products. Segetis, a company based off Minnesota, recently developed a molecule on esters of levulinic acid made from corn cobs and bio-based hydroxyl compounds. The idea is to use Levulinic acid as raw material for the manufacturing of plasticizers replacing phthalate plasticizer added to manufacture PVC, the most used commodity plastic the demand has increase These factors will contribute towards the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the procurement of levulinic acid and the initial cost to set up the plant to extract levulinic acid can hamper the progress of the market as the end users are unwilling to pay higher price.

The regional analysis of global Levulinic acid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the development in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing acceptance for ready-made foods and increase in the demand for cosmetics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Levulinic acid market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Biofine International Inc. (U.S.)

Avantium (Netherlands)

GF Biochemicals Ltd. (Italy)

Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd (China)

Simagchem Corporation (China)

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Great Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China)

Anhui Herman Impex Co Ltd (China)

Akzonobel (N.L)

PPG Industries (U.S)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Plasticizers

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Technology:

Acid Hydrolysis

Biofine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

