Redispersible Polymer Powder Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market. The Redispersible Polymer Powder Marketreport contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market both globally and regionally.

Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market is valued approximately USD 1.87 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Redespersible Polymer Powder is a white free flowing powder generally obtained by spray drying of acetate-ethylene copolymer dispersion. Principally the powder has various applications, in insulating systems, mortars, and others because it has some benefits such as it has excellent water-repellent and hydrophobic properties, Gives proper adhesion for external insulation and finishing system and much more. Growth of infrastructure investments in residential and commercial construction is driving the growth of the market. For Instance, developing Countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam are continuously investing in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction for end-use industries for developing roads, bridges, residential buildings, affordable housing, water supply networks, and many more. Growth of construction industry in the coming years is contributing the growth of the market. For instance , according to statista , In January 2019, India’s construction sector had a contribution of over 2.7 trillion Indian rupees to the country’s GDP. This was an all-time high contribution recorded through the sector. However, due to scarcity of raw material manufacturers of redesperisble polymer powder have hiked their prices, though the manufacturers have increased the prices to maintain constant supply but it acts a restraint for the growth of market. Demand for green building is bringing upcoming opportunity for the market. Green building technology uses environment free resources, making them cost efficient by efficiently allocating the resources.

The regional analysis of Redesperible polymer powder market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share attributing to increase in infrastructure investments by developing economies such as China and India. whereas North America, is second leading region for the growth of the market due to factors such as growing urbanization, construction, demand for green and sustainable construction chemicals.

Major market player included in this report are:

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Acquos Pty Ltd

Synthomer plc

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Japan Coating Resin Corporation

Bosson

Chemical Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

VAE (Vinyl Acetate Ethylene)

VeoVA (Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid)

Acrylic

SB (Styrene Butadiene)

By Application:

Tiling & Flooring

Mortars

Plastering

Insulation Systems

Others (EIFS & Sealing Slurries)

By End use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

