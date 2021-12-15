Carbon Steel Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Carbon Steel Market. The Carbon Steel Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Carbon Steel Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Carbon Steel Market both globally and regionally.

Global Carbon Steel Market is valued approximately USD 738.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Carbon Steel is steel with carbon content from about 0.05% up to 2.1% by weight. Although no minimum content is specified or required for other components such as cobalt, chromium, niobium, molybdenum, tungsten, nickel and more. the carbon steel is available in numerous types namely, Mild or low carbon steel, High tensile steel, high carbon steel. The widespread use of carbon steel drives the demand for market growth. As these materials are used extensively in construction sector for building pipeline systems that collect water, natural gas and crude oil. These are also used in construction of bridges and buildings. Thus, the rising construction activities and increasing investments in infrastructure drives the market growth. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in September 2018, Embassy Office parks raised around USD 775.66 million through India’s First real estate investment Trust (REIT) listing. While, the new housing launches across the top 7 cities in the country increased 32% year-on-year by 2018 to 193 thousand units. Further, 8.09 million houses have been sanctioned by May 2019 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Also, use of carbon steel in Shipbuilding, and automotive propels the market growth. As the carbon steel have mechanical properties suitable for ships and are affordable making it the preferable choice for ship buildings. For instance: in February 2018, Fincantieri, an Italian Shipbuilder, acquired 50% share in the STX shipyards, based in France. The deal worth USD 66.28 million increases the market position of the Italian company in the cruise ships department. However, availability of polymer materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, technological advancements presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Carbon Steel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the widespread use in aerospace and shipbuilding activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing construction sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Carbon Steel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

Baosteel Group

Curtis Steel Co., Inc

Bushwick Metals LLC

ArcelorMittal SA,

Omega Steel Company

Afarak Group

Tata Steel Group

AK Steel Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Low-Grade Carbon Steel

Medium-Grade Carbon Steel

High-Grade Carbon Steel

Ultra-High-Grade Carbon Steel

By Applications:

Basic and Perforated Sheets

Bars & Rebars

Normal Plates and Floor Plate

Pipes & Tubes

Wire Rod

Angle

Channels

Beams

Other

By Form:

Hot-rolled carbon steel

Cold-rolled carbon steel

By End-use:

Automotive

Construction

Railways

Shipbuilding & Marine

Aerospace

Energy

Heavy Engineering and Equipment

Consumer Appliances

Cutting Tools

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

