Soil Monitoring System Market Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Prospects and Forecasts to 2027

Soil Monitoring System Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography.

The global soil monitoring system market size is expected to reach from $529.2 million in 2020 to $853.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Soil monitoring systems consists of devices that perform different functions such as read/store data, soil sensing, and transmitting data via transmitter to the computers. The soil monitoring data helps in analyzing the soil conditions thereby enabling decision making. It is popularly used in farming where soil condition monitoring sensors enable the farmers to collect data about temperature, rainfall, and other metrics over time to track trends as well as predict irrigation needs.

Measuring soil parameters prior to plantations through monitoring systems can decrease energy costs & water usage, and increased yield. The soil monitoring systems offer potential benefits such as increased ability to manage growth rates, quality, efficiency and reduced disease occurrence; and monitoring of irrigation management costs. These systems have wide applications in agricultural practices, golf courses, research laboratories, and urban farming communities.

Growing demand to improve farm productivity to feed extensively rising population and the rise in popularity of precision agriculture and fertility management services are the major factors that drives growth of the market. In addition to this, availability of technologically advanced soil monitoring systems at affordable prices fuels the market growth. Also, surge in government investments on agriculture research and development (R&D) fuels the market.

However, lack of technical skills and awareness related to soil monitoring may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, rise in adoption of soil monitoring in emerging countries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, emergence of advanced technologies such as data analytics and IoT in soil monitoring is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the soil monitoring market during the forecast period.

The key players that have major global Soil Monitoring System Market share include Campbell Scientific, CropX Technologies, Earth Observing System, Element Material Technology, Manx Technology Group, METER Group, Inc., SGS Group, Spectrum Technologies, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., and The Toro Company, which are profiled in this report. The global soil monitoring industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

SOIL MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

By Connectivity

– Wired

– Wireless

By Application

– Agriculture

– Archaeology

– Research

– Construction & Mining

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

