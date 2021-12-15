Gypsum Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Gypsum Market . The Gypsum Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Gypsum Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Gypsum Market both globally and regionally.

Global Gypsum Market is valued approximately USD 3.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral compound composed of Calcium sulfate dihydrate with chemical formula CasSO4.2H2O. The compound is usually mined and is majorly used as a fertilizer and a main component in numerous forms of plaster, blackboard and drywall. The increasing application of gypsum drives the market growth. These includes Gypsum boards used as finish for walls, Gypsum blocks used in concrete blocks, plasters used ion casting molds and fertilizers used in soil conditioning. The growing construction activities across the globe drives the demand for Gypsum as these are widely used in the sector owing to their excellent insulation and fire protection properties. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in September 2018, Embassy Office parks raised around USD 775.66 million through India’s First real estate investment Trust (REIT) listing. While, the new housing launches across the top 7 cities in the country increased 32% year-on-year by 2018 to 193 thousand units. Further, 8.09 million houses have been sanctioned by May 2019 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). While, in February 2018 USD 9.27 billion were given as an outlay with the creation of National Urban Housing Fund. Further, the consistently rising demand for food has been compelling farmers to adopt technologies that improve the yield. The addition of gypsum to soil improves its ability to drain water aiding the market growth. However, availability of affordable substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Gypsum market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of thriving construction sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing investments in infrastructure projects and growing demand for fertilizers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gypsum market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Knauf Gips KG

Saint Gobain

Boral Limited

National Gypsum Company

Lafarge

YOSHINO GYPSUM CO.,LTD

Beijing New Building Materials PLC

Mada Gypsum

National Gypsum

JONOUB GYPSUM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Natural Gypsum

Synthetic Gypsum

By Application:

Cement

Drywalls

Plaster

Soil Amendment Products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key questions answered in the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

