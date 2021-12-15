3D IC’s Market Size 2021: Industry Growth with Emerging Trends, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

3D IC’s market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D IC’s market by region.

The global 3D IC’s market is estimated to grow from USD 4,045.9 million in 2016 to USD 10,476.6 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.18% from 2017 to 2023.

The growing semiconductor & microelectronics industry is developing a trend for vertically stacked integrated circuits (ICs) which is emerging as viable solution for providing high performance, increased functionality and reducing power consumption to fulfill electronic device requirements. These ICs are in great demand by military & aerospace, medical and consumer electronics industries to fulfill need of integrating disparate technologies which includes logic, memory, RF, sensor in small forms for industrial applications.

The global 3D IC’s market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period. The growth of the 3D IC’s market is influenced by the increasing demand for advanced electronic products with a smaller form factor, and superior functionality has driven semiconductor industry to develop more innovative advanced packaging technologies and high demand for 3D packaging using TSVs driving 3D IC development. However, technical limitation and IC/package co-design are the factors hindering the growth of the 3D IC’s market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Objective Study of 3D IC’s Market:

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global 3D IC’s market.

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

> To analyze the global 3D IC’s market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, end-users and region.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global 3D IC’s market.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of 3D IC’s into technology, components, products, application and region.

Technology-

> 3D Stacked ICs

> 3D Monolithic ICs

Components-

> Through Silicon Vias (TSVs)

> Through Glass Vias (TGVs)

> Others

Product-

> CMOS Image Sensors

> 3D Memory

> MEMS & Sensors

> Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Applications-

> IT/Telecommunications

> Consumer Electronics

> Industrial

> Aerospace & Defence

> Automotive

> Medical

Region

> North-America

> Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> RoW

Key Players

The key players in the global 3D IC market include Xilinx Inc., Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation, and BeSang Inc., Monolithic 3D Inc., United Microelectronics Corporation, 3M Company, Intel Corporation, and IBM Corporation among others.

Regional Analysis-

North America is the leading economy in 3D IC’s market followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing economy in the market majorly due to maturing production sector in India and China and largest production of semiconductor industry Also, Middle East & Africa has a slow growth majorly due to growing industrialization and presence of automobile industries in this region.

In 2016, North America is estimated to generate the largest revenue of USD 988.75 million followed by Europe with USD 1084.70 million generated in 2016. This trend is projected to change by 2022, where Asia-pacific would raise its revenue to USD 4200.02 million from USD 1568.12 million in year 2016. Asia-Pacific is predicted to show a high revenue growth at a CAGR of 17.85% from 2016 to 2023. Middle East & Africa is expected to grow with slow growth rate of 11.09% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Key Findings-

> Global 3D IC’s technology market has reached USD 4,045.87 million in 2016 and is projected to exhibit USD 10,476.60 million by the end of 2023 with a growing CAGR of 17.18%.

> By technology, 3D ICs market is dominated by 3D stacked ICs which has generated USD 3,442.07 million in 2016 and projected to reach USD 8,656.95 million by the end of 2022 with 16.62% CAGR. Whereas, monolithic 3D ICs is expected to be the fastest growing market with 20.18% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022. The high demand for cost saving and high performance logical chips is driving the 3D ICs market in the near future.

> Global 3D ICs component market is dominated by through silicon vias (TSVs) which has generated USD 2,570.92 million in 2016 and projected to reach USD 7,332.03 million by the end of 2022. It also expected to be the fastest growing market with 19.08% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

> By product segment of 3D IC’s market, CMOS image sensors has generated highest revenue of USD 1,430.63 million in 2016 and projected to reach USD 3,740.94 million by the end of forecast period 2022.

> Globally, 3D IC market by applications is dominated by IT/Telecommunication industry and has generated USD 994.27 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,996.48 million by the end of 2022. Followed by consumer electronics and industrial application which are growing with 23.65% CAGR and 13.42% CAGR respectively during forecast period 2016-2022.

> By region, in 2016, North America is estimated to generate the largest revenue of USD 988.75 million and expected to reach USD 3,126.80 million by 2022, 21.15% CAGR followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is growing with a CAGR of 17.85% thereby would increase its revenue from USD 1,568.12 million to USD 4,200.02 million by 2023.

