Stylus Pen for Education Market Report 2021 Industry Growth Opportunities, Share Estimation, Strategy, Benefits, Demand, Manufactures Analysis and Regional Forecast

The global stylus pen for the education market was valued at $55.7 million in 20211, and is projected to reach $99.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.

A stylus pen is used with a smartphone, tablet, or any other smart device equipped with a touchscreen. The stylus pen provides a smudge-free swiping and clicking experience for use on touchscreen devices. The tool serves as the touch point to draw in sketch apps, write in apps for taking notes, and swipe for navigating within apps.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global stylus pen for education market include increase in internet penetration coupled with rise in adoption of smart devices and surge in adoption of bring-your-own device (BYOD) policy. Several education institutes have adopted the BYOD policy, as it helps minimize the equipment purchasing & management cost and supports the changing needs of education.

The key players operating in the market include Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Adonit, DNS Overseas, HP Development Company, L.P., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Wacom, and Xcallibre SONICTECH Inc., and Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Active

– Passive

BY PLATFORM TYPE

– Chrome OS

– iOS

– Windows

– Android

BY SCREEN TYPE

– Conductive

– Resistive

BY APPLICATION

– Laptop

– Tablets

– Convertible

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

