Silicon on Insulator Market CAGR of 14.1% Industry Outlook, Current Status, Supply-Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Players Analysis 2027

Silicon on Insulator MarketGrowth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The global silicon on insulator market size was $1.11 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Silicon on insulator technology states the usage of layered silicon-insulator-silicon substrate in position of traditional silicon in semiconductor manufacturing work. This technology is compatible with presently used fabrication process in the industry without retooling or extra equipment of existing factory. There are several benefits of silicon on insulator technology such as high performance, power saving, reduced leakage, absence of latchup, compatibility, and ease in scaling.

Silicon on insulator (SoI) is an integral part of consumer electronics products such as tablets, smartphones, wearable devices, electric cars, and others. Thus, demand for SoI is increasing rapidly in consumer electronics. Also, the need for reducing power consumption in a variety of mobile and portable devices has fueled the demand for SOI devices in the consumer electronic industry.

Further, the SoI wafers offer the reliability, speed, and hardness beyond traditional technologies, which increases the overall operational performance at low voltage, which is further expected to contribute to the silicon on insulators market growth. Silicon on insulator catches lot of attention in the design of high-performance circuits. In recent times, chipmakers giants such as Advanced Micro Devices, IBM and Intel Corporation have taken surging interest in the commercialization of SOI technology.

The minor restructuring in the current chip fabrication methods has enabled several manufactures to shift from the bulk silicon technology to the SOI-based devices. However, the self-heating effects in SOI-based devices act as restraints to the growth of the silicon on insulator market. Moreover, the market players faced challenges in procuring the raw material and delivering the finished goods with the interrupted supply chain.

The silicon on insulator market is segmented on the basis of wafer size, wafer type, technology, product, application, and region. The wafer size segment includes 200 mm and 300 mm wafers. Based on wafer type, the market is divided into RF-SOI, FD_SOI, PD-SOI, and others. By Technology, the market is segmented into BESOI, SiMOX, Smart Cut, ELTRAN, and SoS. By product, the silicon on insulator market bifurcated into optical communication, image sensing, MEMS, power, and RF FEM. By application, the market is segmented into datacom & telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, photonics, and others.

The key players profiled in the report include GlobalWafers, NXP Semiconductors, SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, STMicroelectronics, Soitec SA, Simgui, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (ToweJazz), and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their position in the silicon on insulator industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Silicon on Insulator Market Key Market Segments

By Wafer Size

– 200 mm

– 300 mm

By Wafer Type

– RF-SOI

– FD-SOI

– PD-SOI

– Others

By Technology

– BESOI

– SiMOX

– Smart Cut

– ELTRAN

– SoS

By Product

– RF FEM

– MEMS

– Power

– Optical Communication

– Image Sensing

By Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Datacom & Telecom

– Industrial

– Photonics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Taiwan

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Silicon on Insulator Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

