Audio CODEC Market Trends, Business Growth, Application, Development, Segmentation, Application, Types, Drivers, and Forecast 2027

The global audio CODEC market was valued at $11.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Audio CODECs are data convertors that convert analog signal of audio to digital and back from digital to analog. They are primarily used for coding, decoding, compressing, and decompressing audio. They find major applications in consumer electronics. In addition, it also finds applications in automotive, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Surge in adoption smartphones majorly drives growth of the audio CODEC market to deliver seamless performance of audio communication. Moreover, demand for energy efficient audio systems, emergence of IoT-enabled devices, and rise in per capita income are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for automotive infotainment, adoption of virtual reality technology, and growth in demand for gaming consoles are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, emergence of SoC is expected to hinder growth of the audio CODEC market.

The key players operating in the market include Analog Devices, Cirrus Logic, CML Microelectronics, Dialog Semiconductor, DSP Group, Maxim Integrated, Realtek Semiconductor, ROHM CO., LTD., STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments.

These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Audio CODEC Market Key Segments

By Function

– With DSP

– Without DSP

By End Use

– Computer

– Phones

– Tablets

– Over-ear Headphones

– TWS

– Home Entertainment

– Commercial

– Automotive

– Portable

– Smart Home

– IoT

– Wearable

– AR/VR

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Ask for a discount:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

