Smart Gas Meter Market 2021 Size, Industry Share and Characteristics, Company Profiles, Top Revenues, and SWOT Analysis to 2027

Smart Gas Meter Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The global smart gas meter market size is expected to reach $5.99 billion by 2027 from $3.71 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.

A smart gas meter not only measures gas flow but also use wireless communication to connect to local or wide area networks that allow infrastructure maintenance, remote location monitoring, and automatic billing. In gas utility application, the meters must function for long periods and convey data regularly.

A combination of smart metering technology with sensors for smart valves, gas pressure, and gas leak detectors on the same network represent a concrete response for gas utilities to enhance safety and improve overall efficiency.

The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem help drive the smart gas meter market, as these can provide real-time data for various purposes and end-use industries such as residential, commercial, and industrial. With leveraging big data analytics, they can also shift from cutting costs as the main benefit of finding benefits for consumers and organizations. Some of the vendors are offering wireless solution for smart gas metering, which consists of WAVIoT gas meters and the meter data management system that allow them to get the consumption reports from the meters remotely.

The major factors that drive the smart gas meter market size is supportive government policies, development of communication network infrastructure, and high developments in the field of advanced metering infrastructure. In addition, large scale installations of the smart meters by the utility companies are focusing on strengthening the distribution of the smart gas meters. However, high installation and maintenance cost of smart gas meters borne by end users restrain the growth of the smart gas meter market. Various grid operators and other gas utility providers are effectively managing the demand for smart gas meters. However, various benefits offered by the smart gas meter market such as automatic meter reading and bill generation are further expected to contribute toward the growth of the smart gas meter industry.

The key market players extensively profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Badger Meter, EDMI, Sensus, Aclara Technologies, and Apator SA. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, and agreement to expand their foothold in the smart gas meter industry.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

– Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

BY COMPONENT

– Hardware

– Software

BY END USE

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

