D-dimer Testing Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Strategy, Global Trend, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on D-dimer testing market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The D-dimer testing market is expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “D-dimer Testing Market By Product (Analyzers, Reagents & Consumables); By Testing Method [Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Latex-enhanced Immuno-turbidimetric Assays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Others]; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global D-dimer testing industry is anticipated to grow, owing to the advent of automated PoC analyzers, patient’s awareness coupled with new pathology and labs bringing down the cost of tests and more research into the synthesis of innovative aptamers. Market players are more focused on decreasing the test’s turnaround time with the highest efficacy rates.

The global market for D-dimer testing is fragmented based on the product, method, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market for D-dimer testing industry is segmented into analyzers, and reagents & consumables. The method segment is further divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), latex-enhanced immuno-turbidimetric assays, fluorescence immunoassays, and others.

The application segment of D-dimer testing industry is further divided into deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and others. The end-use market segment is further divided into hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the D-dimer testing market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the D-dimer testing market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the D-dimer testing market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the D-dimer testing market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Segment Highlights

The reagents & consumables market segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global D-dimer testing industry in 2020 owing to the availability of readymade aptamers. The segment held over 60% of the global share in 2020.

Based on method, the ELISA market segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2028. The segment holds the major share due to the introduction of automated ELISA systems in the D-dimer testing industry.

North America D-dimer testing industry accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2020. The rising cases of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis coupled with advanced clinical infrastructure boosting the usage of the concerned procedure.

Asia Pacific D-dimer testing industry is expected register higher market growth trajectory over the study period owing to the advancements in clinical research and assay systems installations particularly in the newly established government-funded hospitals.

List of Key Players

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Quidel Corporation

bioMerieux SA

HORIBA, Ltd.

Biomedica Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

Others

D-dimer Testing, Testing Method Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Fluorescence Immunoassays

Latex-enhanced Immuno-turbidimetric Assays

Others

D-dimer Testing, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Analyzers

Reagents & Consumables

D-dimer Testing, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

Others

D-dimer Testing, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Others

D-dimer Testing, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

