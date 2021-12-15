Heat Transfer Fluids Market 2021 Industry Research Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Heat Transfer Fluids Market. The heat transfer fluids market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the heat transfer fluids market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the heat transfer fluids market both globally and regionally.

The global heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Heat transfer involves exchange of thermal energy between different objects, where energy is transformed from one form to another, but is neither created nor destroyed. Thermal convection, thermal conduction, thermal radiation, and energy transfer are the types of heat transfer that can occur due to phase change. Heat transfer fluids are used to avoid overheating of substances while the process of heat transfer takes place. They have a wide range of applications in automotive, oil & gas processing, manufacturing processes, and solar power plants.

The global heat transfer fluids market is driven by the rise in natural gas production in Gulf countries. Heat transfer fluids play an important role in the processing, refining, and transportation of natural gas. They are used in offshore applications, such as regeneration of glycols, and facilitate heating to remove water from processed natural gas. Heat transfer fluids offer excellent temperature control and ensure safety. Compared with other thermal media, HTFs are low maintenance and economical. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase the demand for heat transfer fluids from the oil & gas industry during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

However, factors, such as fire & explosion hazards posed by heat transfer fluids and volatility in raw material prices, are expected to hinder the growth of the heat transfer fluids market. In addition, energy scarcity and environmental safety regulations have surged the need for energy conservation. Therefore, the adoption of energy transfer devices, such as heat exchangers and heat pumps, has increased significantly. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the heat transfer fluids market to grow in the near future.

The major key players operating in the heat transfer fluids industry include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BP p.l.c, Clariant International Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Phillips 66, Chevron Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

COVID-19 Analysis:

– The demand for smart polymers is expected to experience a downfall due to decline in production activities of the end-use industries, due to disrupted supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

– The production of heat transfer fluids is also estimated to hamper during and after the lockdown due to non-availability of workers. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), 30%-70% of pre-COVID-19 workforce of HTFs manufacturing companies has migrated back to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This non-availability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect the annual production of HTFs.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Key market segments

By Type

– Mineral Oils

– Synthetic Fluids

– Glycols

– Others (Molten Salts, Nanofluids, Ionic Fluids, Hydrocarbons, and Fluorinated Fluids)

– By End-Use Industry

– Chemical

– Oil & Gas

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– Renewable Energy

– Automotive

– HVAC & Refrigeration

– Others (Electronics and Aerospace)

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

