Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Growth, Size, Competitive Situation 2021, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

The neurothrombectomy devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,086.7 million by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

Report Ocean presents a new report on neurothrombectomy devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The report “Neurothrombectomy Devices Market – By Product (Clot Retrievers, Aspiration/Suction Devices, Vascular Snares); By End-Use (Hospitals, Emergency Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global aging population, increasing prevalence of heart related diseases due to faulty and busy lifestyle, favorable government support and funding towards research and innovation, and product launches by the key market players in the neurothrombectomy devices industry. As per statistics published by the World Ageing (WA), in 2019, there are around 700 million people aged over 65, across the globe.

This large section of the population is largely contributing to the market growth for neurothrombectomy devices. This section of the population is more prone to heart-related ailments. Moreover, as per CDC, each year, 480,000 smokers die prematurely. In 2018, it was reported that in the U.S. around 34.2 million smokers reside and many of those are suffering from heart-related disorders.

Developed countries like the U.S. and Canada have witnessed a high prevalence of ischemic heart-related disorders. According to the estimates of the CDC, each year, on an average around 140,000 and 795,000 individuals in the U.S. die due to stroke. Also, product innovations to make the procedure less invasive by big players in the market also favoring the market growth for neurothrombectomy devices.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the neurothrombectomy devices market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the neurothrombectomy devices market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the neurothrombectomy devices market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the neurothrombectomy devices market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Similarly, as per the reports of the Stroke Report, in 2017, it was reported that around 400,000 people were suffering from long-term disability from heart stroke, and the number is expected to increase in the coming decade. Thus, the increasing prevalence of heart-related disorders is anticipated to be high impact rendering driver for the market for neurothrombectomy devices over the forecast period.

Neurothrombectomy devices industry participants include Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Acandis GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Phenox GmbH, Penumbra Inc., and Vesalio are some of the key players operating in the market for neurothrombectomy devices. Companies in the market are focusing on product launches to retain their market dominance.

For instance, in September 2020, the U.S based entity of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, CERENOVUS announced to introduce CERENOVUS Stroke Solutions. The services included in these three devices are designed to aid surgeons to effectively perform the clot removal process at the European Society of Minimally Invasive Neurological Therapy (ESMINT).

Heart attacks and strokes are the second leading cause of death across the globe, and it is being estimated that around 140,000 deaths occur in the U.S. alone every year. Around half of survivors become disabled and have an economic burden of around USD 34 billion on the healthcare facilities.

Segmentation:

Neurothrombectomy Devices, by Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Clot Retrievers

Aspiration/Suction Devices

Vascular Snares

Neurothrombectomy Devices, by End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Emergency Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neurothrombectomy Devices, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

