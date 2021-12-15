Burn Care Centers Market 2021, Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis, , Gross Margin, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2030

The burn care centers market size is expected to reach USD 32.73 billion by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean. Report Ocean presents a new report on burn care centers market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The report “Burn Care Centers Market Report- Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In 2020, the in-patient type market segment accounted for the largest share of the burn care center industry and is expected to witness the fastest market growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rise in mass casualties in fire and the continuously rising mortality rate across the globe. Though in-patient stay is not rising at a significant pace in a few of the countries, its high cost of treatment has largely contributed to its high market revenue share in the burn care centers industry. As per the study done by the World Health Organization, in 2018, countries such as China, UK, Bulgaria, Canada, South Korea, U.S., Sweden, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mexico have witnessed the rise in the incidence of fire-related events.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the burn care centers market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the burn care centers market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the burn care centers market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the burn care centers market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Market participants such as The Metro Health System, Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, Pediatric Burn Care Center, University of Rochester Medical Center, Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, National Burn Center (India), North Bristol NHS Trust, and University of Washington Regional Burn Center are some of the key players operating in the market for burn care centers.

Companies in the marketplace are launching innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs in severe burn care management. For instance, in May 2019, Israel-based MediWound Ltd signed an exclusive supply agreement with Vericel Corporation to commercialize its product NexoBrid in the U.S.

Product is topically administered biologic to remove scars in people with deep and thick injuries. The product was already approved in the EU and other markets. According to the company’s claims, NexoBrid is considered an excellent strategic fit to capture a larger share in the U.S market for burn care centers.

Segmentation:

Burn Care Centers, Facility Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

In-house

Standalone

Burn Care Centers, Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Wound Debridement

Skin Graft

Traction, Splints, Wound Care

Respiratory Intubation and Ventilation

OTC Pain Medications and Bandages

Blood Transfusion

Prophylactic Vaccinations and Inoculations

Rehabilitation

Burn Care Centers, Severity Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Minor Burns

Partial Thickness Burns

Full Thickness Burns

Burn Care Centers, Service Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Inpatient

Outpatient

Rehabilitation

Burn Care Centers, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

