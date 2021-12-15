Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market 2021, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market size is expected to reach USD 297.5 million by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

Report Ocean presents a new report on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The report “Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Report, By Component (Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula, Accessories); By Modality (Veno-Arterial, Veno-Venous, Arterio-Venous); By Patient Type; By Application; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The growing old age population, with the rising prevalence of coronary heart disorders, is boosting the adoption of the uptake of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine (ECMO). Coronary heart disorders are strongly correlated with age and are one of the leading causes of death across the globe. According to the estimates of the United Nations, the old age population is expected to rise exponentially to 426 million, by 2050.

Moreover, the rapid uptake of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are catalyzed by the continuously evolving technology landscape. Recent advancements include innovations in pumps, heparin-coated cannulas, and oxygenators used in such systems to be used in surgical procedures. Moreover, portable extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are developed, which helps in transportation of the critically ill people.

In 2020, the adult segment accounted for the majority of the share during the assessment period and is likely to retain its dominance. People with a busy and sedentary lifestyle, coupled with consumption of alcohol and smoking are the key factors responsible for the growth. As per the report by Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, in 2016, there were approximately 7,850 adults were suffering from cardiac problems.

For instance, in February 2020, FDA has approved the heart and lung support machine, “Novalung”, to treat cardiopulmonary failure. This is the first of its kind of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care North America, to be used as life support for patients. This extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine pumps and oxygenates an individual’s blood, thereby reducing stress on damaged airways and heart.

Moreover, it offers an alternative solution to traditional mechanical ventilation, which usually causes lung injury due to high air pressure. Previously, in September 2017, CytoSorbents Corporation introduced ECMO kit in Austria. The kit is comprised of a blood purification cartridge and tubing connector set, which allows hassle-free integration in the currently available extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines in the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Major Players:

Companies in the market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine include MAQUET Holding B.V., Medtronic plc, Nipro Medical Corporation, Sorin Group, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems, Medos Medizintechnik AG, and Microport Scientific some of the key players operating in the concerned market. Key players in the market are focusing on product launches to stay competitive.

Segmentation:

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine, Component Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Controllers

Cannula

Pumps

Oxygenator

Accessories

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine, Modality Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Veno-Arterial

Arterio-Venous

Veno-Venous

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine, Patient Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Neonates

Pediatric

Adult

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Respiratory

Cardiac

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

