Lithium-ion Battery Market 18.0% A Detailed Study on Business Strategies, Development Factors, Future Trends, Opportunities, and Demand Outlook till 2027

Global lithium-ion battery market was valued $36.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Lithium-ion (Lithium-ion) batteries are rechargeable batteries with high energy density and are majorly used in portable equipment. The market for these batteries is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to their increase in use in smartphones, tablets/PCs, digital cameras, and power tools. Moreover, the demand for Lithium-ion batteries in the automobile industry is expected to increase with rise in demand for electric vehicles. These batteries have gained popularity among the automobile manufacturers, as they offer an alternative to nickel-metal batteries used in electric vehicles, due to their small size and lightweight. Thus, surge in demand for electrical vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHV) is anticipated to foster the adoption of Lithium-ion batteries, thereby driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, upsurge in penetration of smartphones, tablet, and other sleeker portable electronic devices is expected to fuel the demand for these batteries. However, longer charging times of these batteries used in EV/PHV vehicles and their high price are the key factors that restrict the market growth.

On the contrary, increase in energy requirements by consumer gadgets is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the players operating in the market. With technological advancements, prominent market players are manufacturing various lithium-ion batteries with higher capacity to cater to the increasing demands of battery users. For instance, AES Corporation announced to launch the world’s largest lithium-ion battery capable of providing 400 MW of power. This battery is likely to replace batteries of old gas plants, which were used for power generation. Moreover, Tesla announced to build a battery plant known as GigaFactory in Nevada, U.S., which is expected to start lithium-ion cell production by 2017. This project is anticipated to reduce the price of Lithium-ion batteries owing to mass production.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Lithium-ion battery market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Lithium-ion battery market’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Lithium-ion battery market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Lithium-ion battery market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The global Lithium-ion battery market is segmented into component, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of components, the market is divided into cathode, anode, electrolytic solution, and others (foils, binders, and separators). By end-use industry, it is categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial, and others (medical, military, and textile). Some of the key players operating in this market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), LITEC Co., Ltd., A123 Systems, LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations of the global lithium ion battery market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume

– Profiles of leading players operating in the global lithium ion battery market has been provided, and this helps can be useful for understanding the competitive scenario globally

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTSBy Component

? Cathode

? Anode

? Electrolytic Solution

? Others

By End-Use Industry

? Electrical & Electronics

o Smartphones, Tablet/PC

o UPS

o Others

? Automotive

o Cars, Buses, Trucks

o Scooters & Bikes

o Trains & Aircrafts

? Industrial

o Cranes & Forklift

o Mining Equipment

o Smart Grid & Renewable Energy Storage

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the global Lithium-ion Battery Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Lithium-ion Battery Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

