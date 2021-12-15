Aviation Fuel Market Demand Analysis 2021, Trends, Upcoming Trends, Revenue Estimates, Industry Size, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Aviation Fuel Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Aviation Fuel Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Aviation Fuel Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global aviation fuel market size was valued at $179.2billion in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $238.5 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based fuel used to energize an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. The additives used in aviation fuel reduce the risk of icing or explosion due to high temperatures. Aviation fuel is primarily used by most of military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower operational cost.

The increase in demand from military sector and rise in air transportation drive the growth of the aviation fuel market. Moreover, introduction of new flight routes and construction of new airports also impact the aviation fuel market growth positively.

However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and high level of carbon emission hamper the aviation fuel market growth. Meanwhile, emerging sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aviation fuel industry.

The key players operating in the aviation fuel industry include Bp p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sinopec Group, Total SA, and Oman Oil Company SAOC. The key players have adopted strategies such as partnership and business expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the aviationfuel market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict aviation fuel market growth is provided.

– The aviation fuel market forecast andestimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the aviation fuelmarket are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable aviation fuelmarket share.

– The aviation fuel market size is provided in terms of revenue

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future aviation fuel market trends

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Fuel Type

– Jet A

– Jet A1

– Jet B

– JP 5

– JP 8

– Avgas

– Biofuels

By Aircraft Type

– Fixed Wings

– Rotorcraft

– Others

By EndUser

– Civil

– Military

– Private

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR692

