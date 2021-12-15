Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 15, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;25;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SSW;11;81%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;27;18;Some sun, pleasant;27;18;NNE;7;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;16;8;A couple of showers;13;6;NE;5;84%;94%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;E;8;70%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;11;6;Cloudy with a shower;10;7;W;8;97%;96%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-14;-15;A bit of snow;-7;-8;N;14;74%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but chilly;7;-2;Abundant sunshine;10;0;E;9;38%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-7;-10;Cloudy;-6;-7;SSW;18;72%;11%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;35;25;SSE;16;59%;27%;12

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;11;7;A couple of showers;11;5;N;11;71%;98%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;23;18;A couple of showers;23;18;W;21;73%;88%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;12;A shower or two;23;14;ESE;18;64%;82%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;10;70%;88%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;23;17;Clouds and sun;26;16;E;10;70%;11%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;34;22;Partly sunny;34;23;NNW;9;55%;3%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;15;6;Areas of low clouds;14;7;NNE;8;76%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Some sunshine;6;-4;Partly sunny, breezy;5;-7;NNW;23;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog early in the day;1;0;Showers of rain/snow;3;2;W;8;91%;70%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;9;7;A morning shower;9;5;W;10;88%;41%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray t-shower;19;10;A little p.m. rain;20;9;SE;9;73%;70%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;25;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;12;79%;80%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;7;3;Fog, then some sun;7;4;NW;17;88%;14%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;9;7;Low clouds and fog;9;6;ENE;4;85%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;5;1;Low clouds and fog;3;1;W;8;71%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog;3;-1;Showers around;4;3;NW;8;93%;60%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the a.m.;25;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;E;15;64%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy and windy;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;NNW;9;49%;80%;8

Busan, South Korea;Not as cool;15;5;A little a.m. rain;10;3;NW;7;82%;59%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;NW;9;47%;26%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower;20;14;Increasingly windy;19;15;SE;43;45%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;21;Clouds and sun;26;20;E;5;64%;33%;7

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;30;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;17;69%;7%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy with sprinkles;16;8;Breezy and cooler;8;0;W;28;64%;7%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;Cloudy;31;25;NE;11;74%;44%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;8;4;Plenty of sunshine;7;3;WNW;15;93%;0%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;22;Some brightening;26;22;N;18;73%;7%;3

Dallas, United States;Warm, an a.m. shower;25;21;A stray thunderstorm;24;18;SE;11;71%;85%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;14;75%;80%;11

Delhi, India;Abundant sunshine;21;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;NNW;5;60%;91%;4

Denver, United States;Breezy and cooler;9;-3;Not as cool;12;-3;SW;10;25%;10%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;27;15;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NW;10;61%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;S;7;65%;58%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;11;6;Cloudy;10;5;SSE;6;92%;0%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Areas of low clouds;5;-2;Mostly sunny;6;-2;NE;8;35%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with a shower;16;14;A couple of showers;16;14;E;44;78%;97%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;24;18;A little a.m. rain;24;19;NW;5;84%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;E;12;65%;80%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;28;21;A passing shower;30;21;E;17;56%;81%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;Some sun;2;-1;NW;18;94%;39%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;34;24;A little p.m. rain;34;24;SE;7;58%;62%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;13;77%;13%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;28;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;20;ENE;25;64%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;27;16;Hazy sun;27;16;E;9;40%;0%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;17;4;Turning sunny;16;3;NNE;8;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain;7;4;Chilly with rain;6;3;WNW;15;90%;99%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSE;10;78%;97%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Some sun, less humid;32;26;Some sun;30;25;N;9;64%;44%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;26;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;12;E;12;75%;92%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, cold;4;-4;Sunny and milder;10;-8;SSW;11;23%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;26;9;Hazy sun;24;9;NE;13;15%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunny intervals;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;SSW;6;50%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;33;18;Hazy sunshine;31;17;NNW;23;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow;1;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;3;NW;12;85%;97%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;31;24;A few showers;31;24;NNE;18;62%;89%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;22;W;9;82%;91%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;26;16;Partly sunny;26;15;NNW;8;49%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower and t-storm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;7;80%;94%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;13;5;Morning rain, cloudy;11;5;ESE;12;75%;94%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SW;9;70%;30%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;18;Low clouds breaking;21;18;SSE;11;77%;32%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Abundant sunshine;15;7;Plenty of sun;15;8;ENE;10;73%;7%;2

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;13;8;Low clouds and fog;11;6;NE;4;89%;64%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;14;6;Inc. clouds;13;6;NE;7;73%;36%;2

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;30;26;Clouds and sun;30;25;SSW;10;74%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;16;-2;Mostly sunny;13;-1;ENE;4;70%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;E;16;68%;98%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;25;A t-storm around;30;24;N;8;83%;95%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Cloudy;31;27;NNE;10;64%;30%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy and cooler;21;12;Mostly sunny;21;9;SSE;18;55%;25%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;22;6;Mostly sunny;22;8;SSW;8;36%;4%;5

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;26;24;A shower or two;27;24;E;20;69%;97%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Plenty of clouds;1;0;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;NW;18;87%;92%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;25;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;E;23;62%;18%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;22;18;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;E;19;68%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little wintry mix;1;0;A morning shower;11;2;WSW;20;80%;74%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-2;A little snow;2;-1;W;15;88%;62%;0

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Periods of sun;31;22;N;13;56%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;23;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;15;NE;21;67%;80%;5

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;12;11;Breezy;16;13;SW;30;51%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;18;8;A little rain;17;6;E;7;71%;82%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Occasional snow;-12;-12;A little a.m. snow;-7;-11;SW;18;93%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;14;5;A little p.m. rain;17;10;E;8;67%;93%;2

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;3;0;Plenty of sunshine;4;-4;NW;10;74%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;1;0;Breezy in the p.m.;11;0;WSW;27;80%;35%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;31;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;ENE;17;74%;98%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;12;82%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;31;24;Showers around;29;24;ENE;10;85%;87%;4

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;8;6;Some sun, fog early;10;6;NE;9;88%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;16;Cooler;21;17;WSW;19;58%;67%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;SSE;11;61%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;17;79%;84%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;33;19;An afternoon shower;34;19;SE;10;52%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;7;5;Some sun, fog early;7;4;WNW;8;72%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;9;-2;An afternoon shower;9;-10;NW;10;76%;55%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;19;11;A little rain;20;12;NNW;12;70%;86%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;21;9;Partly sunny;18;8;ESE;6;82%;7%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;E;15;65%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;5;5;Morning rain;9;5;S;36;74%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;4;3;Mostly sunny;5;3;NW;21;89%;59%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and humid;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;WNW;9;84%;82%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;22;11;Mostly cloudy;25;16;SSE;11;24%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;13;2;Mostly sunny;13;2;NNE;9;80%;14%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;2;1;Low clouds;2;-1;WNW;11;88%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;P.M. rain, windy;13;9;Decreasing clouds;12;6;NNE;11;82%;31%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;ENE;15;64%;66%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;Breezy with a shower;28;24;E;24;75%;91%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;A t-storm around;24;18;N;10;87%;66%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;Sunny and nice;23;8;NE;5;17%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;SSW;12;43%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;28;22;A shower in places;30;22;NNE;18;70%;60%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and mild;20;6;Sunny and pleasant;17;6;E;11;54%;2%;2

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;5;3;Rain and drizzle;5;4;SE;7;78%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;11;1;Cloudy and mild;10;-7;NW;6;75%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;12;Rain and drizzle;14;6;NNW;16;72%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;32;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;26;W;17;72%;96%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;1;-3;Periods of sun;2;-1;W;17;80%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;29;24;A passing shower;29;24;ENE;29;67%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;7;1;Plenty of sun;4;1;WNW;14;68%;3%;1

Sydney, Australia;An afternoon shower;29;21;A shower or two;21;19;SSE;20;78%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warm;27;17;Mostly sunny, warm;29;19;NE;7;63%;27%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;4;3;Breezy in the a.m.;3;1;NW;21;81%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;Turning sunny;8;-2;ENE;7;71%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;9;2;Mostly sunny, mild;14;3;NE;8;56%;41%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;11;3;Plenty of sun;10;3;S;8;30%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;11;Clearing, a shower;18;11;S;16;70%;97%;2

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;13;1;Periods of sun;13;0;ENE;6;53%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and warmer;11;4;Becoming cloudy;14;7;WSW;8;71%;71%;2

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;7;7;A shower in the p.m.;13;2;WSW;42;75%;56%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;17;11;Becoming cloudy;16;11;WNW;7;70%;85%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;17;7;A shower in the p.m.;15;8;W;7;83%;80%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with flurries;-15;-32;Partly sunny, cold;-19;-34;ESE;11;58%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;6;2;A shower in the a.m.;5;1;ENE;6;71%;80%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;8;5;Fog, then some sun;7;6;WNW;14;74%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sun and warm;30;14;Sunshine and warm;33;15;NNW;5;55%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;2;1;A shower in the a.m.;6;0;WNW;18;73%;91%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;4;3;A shower in the a.m.;6;1;WNW;20;96%;91%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;20;15;A couple of showers;18;15;S;19;79%;98%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;19;Sunny and beautiful;32;18;NNW;9;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;7;-4;Sunny;7;-2;NNE;3;57%;12%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-15 21:35 GMT+08:00

