Taiwan's Mandarin Airlines to launch Kaohsiung-Kinmen route

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mandarin Airlines, a subsidiary of China Airlines, will launch the Kaohsiung-Kinmen route from Jan. 27, with an initial plan to operate two flights a day, Kinmen County Tourism Department said on Wednesday (Dec. 15), CNA reported.

The department said that Mandarin Airlines’ Kaohsiung-Kinmen flight tickets will go on sale from 9 a.m. on Thursday for flights on Jan. 27, Feb. 9 and after Feb. 9. A one-way ticket will cost NT$2,154 (US$76)

As for the Lunar New Year holiday period from Jan. 28 to Feb. 8, the sale of tickets will be announced by the Civil Aeronautics Administration at a later date.

Kinmen County Government said that Kinmen residents rely on air transport for travel between Kinmen and Taiwan. Since Far Eastern Air Transport ceased operations in December 2019, UNI Airways, a subsidiary of EVA Airways, is the only airline operating the route.