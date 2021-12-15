Alexa
Nicaragua demands Taiwan diplomats leave by Dec. 23

Embassy staff receive two weeks to prepare instead of the international norm of one month

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/15 20:03
Nicaragua wants Taiwan embassy staff to leave by Dec. 23 instead of giving them one month. 

Nicaragua wants Taiwan embassy staff to leave by Dec. 23 instead of giving them one month.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nicaragua has set Dec. 23 as the deadline for all Taiwan diplomats and official aid teams to leave following its switch to China, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 15).

In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also requested Nicaraguan diplomats leave Taipei by the same date, CNA reported. The Central American country’s government unexpectedly announced on Dec. 9 that it would recognize China, leaving Taiwan with 14 official diplomatic allies.

MOFA said that according to international diplomatic practice, the Taiwan embassy should have one month to complete procedures, or another period of time agreed by both sides. In this instance, Nicaragua is only giving Taiwan diplomats two weeks to leave, an extremely rare situation, MOFA said.

Eight development cooperation programs covering domains from agriculture to health care have been halted, with staff and their spouses also planning to leave Nicaragua soon.
