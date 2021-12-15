Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis 2021 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Development Strategies and Forecast 2027

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is valued at approximately USD 19.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by region.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Increasing frauds and its related loss is expected to fuel the market growth. According to report of National Audit Office (NAO) United Kingdom, around 1.9 million cyber related fraud incidents was found in 2016 in United Kingdom that results into loss of around USD11.35 billion. Thus, increasing fraud cases and its cost is expected to fuel the fraud detection and prevention market over the forecast period.

The report on global fraud detection and prevention market includes component, application area, deployment mode, organization size and vertical segments. Component segment is divided into solution and services, application area is further sub-segmented into identity theft, payment fraud, money laundering and others, deployment mode comprised cloud and on-premises, organization size is further segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises and by vertical includes banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, telecommunication, government/public sector, healthcare, real estate, energy and power and manufacturing. Predictive analytics segment is the dominating segment owing to rising demand to identify potential threats, payment frauds and credit/debit card frauds.

The regional analysis of global fraud detection and prevention market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global fraud detection and prevention market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing loss due to fraudulent activities in organization and the emergence of several FDP solution providers are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players mainly include-

Fico

IBM

Fiserv

FIS Global

ACI Worldwide

Bae Systems

Experian

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Iovation

Friss

Nice

DXC Technology

Dell Technologies

SAS Institute

SAP

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Solutions

> Services

By Application Area:

> Identity Theft

> Payment Fraud

> Money Laundering

> Others

By Deployment Mode:

> Cloud

> On-Premises

By Organization Size:

> Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

> Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

> Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

> Retail

> Telecommunication

> Government/Public Sector

> Healthcare

> Real Estate

> Energy and Power

> Manufacturing

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

