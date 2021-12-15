Wireless Brain Sensor Market Share and Size 2021 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Wireless Brain Sensor Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market is valued at approximately USD 360 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Wireless brain sensor is a type of device that monitor intracranial temperature and pressure within the patient’s skull suffering from severe traumatic brain injuries, even patients with Parkinson diseases (PD). The prime aim of the wireless brain sensor is of safeguarding the patient from emergency situations. These devices often help in monitoring and observing the neurological deviations and offer support for enhancing the cognitive functionalities. Also, the accessibility of these sensor is quite easy from a remote area via a wireless connectivity and can incorporated with smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and other. Consequently, it can be monitored intermittently from a homecare environment thus creating the device more cost-efficient, thereby aiding the market growth worldwide.

Furthermore, the surge in incidence of brain related disorder due to growing geriatric population, along with growing technological advancements in sensor are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, the global prevalence of Parkinson’s diseases is approximately 6.2 million people and it would reach nearly 13 million people with Parkinson’s by the year 2040. Also, numerous Parkinson’s Disease Foundation reveals that roughly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year. Thus, the rise in cases of brain related disorder is likely to promote the adoption of the wireless brain sensor all over the world. However, the stringent validation and safety regulations as well as compatibility issues regarding the product are the major factors that restricts the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Wireless Brain Sensor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of neurological disorders, along with the large presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in in burden of brain-related disorder due to growing geriatric population, coupled with surging adoption wireless brain sensor across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wireless Brain Sensor market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Emotiv Inc.

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

NeuroSky, Inc.

Neuroelectrics

Brain Products GmbH

Evolent Health

Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC

Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric Co., Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Electroencephalography (EEG) devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors

Accessories

By Application:

Dementia

Epilepsy

Stroke

Parkinson’s disease

Sleep Disorders

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Others

By End-Use:

Research institutes

Multi-specialty hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

