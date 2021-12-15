Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Biological & Chemical Indicators Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market is valued approximately USD 372.21 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.29 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
Biological indicators are test systems that contain viable microorganisms with a defined resistance to a specific sterilization process. They help monitor whether the necessary conditions were met to kill a specified number of microorganisms for a given sterilization process. Stringent good manufacturing practices (GMP) norms pertaining to laboratory testing and quality control of finished products is influencing pharmaceutical and biotech companies to incorporate sterilization practices driving the demand for Biological and Chemical Indicators. Further the use of Enzymatic indicators as surrogate to conventional biological indicators offers advantages such as rapid delivery of results, minimal financial losses and reduces risks associated with Biological indicators. Thus, creating the demand for new indicators driving the market growth. The risk of infection during medical procedures such as surgeries augments the need for sterilization driving the demand for indicators. Thus, the increasing number of surgeries performed drives the market growth. Also, increasing incidences of Hospital acquired Infections (HAI) fuels the market growth. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs cause about 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths every year in hospitals in the US alone.
However, Inconvenience and Longer Processing Duration impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Biological & Chemical Indicators market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of surgeries and increasing prevalence of HAI in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing infections would create lucrative growth prospects for the Biological & Chemical Indicators market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Protak Scientific Ltd.
Getinge AB
3M Company
Steris Plc
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Mesa Labs, Inc.
McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.,
Crosstex International Inc.
Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc.,
GKE-GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Sterilization Type:
Thermal Sterilization
Chemical Sterilization
Radiation Sterilization
By Indicator Class:
Biological Indicators
Chemical Indicators
Enzyme Indicators
By Packaging Form:
Self-Contained BI
Spore Suspension BI
Strip and Disc BI
Strip and Disc CI
Others
By End User:
Biopharma Industry
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Labs
Research Labs
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
