Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2027

Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2019

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Bluetooth hearing aids provide the communication link between the wireless technology in the hearing aids and Bluetooth enabled devices such as smartphones, Smart TVs and more. Despite the continued availability of their traditional predecessors, Bluetooth hearing devices are gaining traction because of their advanced features. These involve multiple device connectivity, water resistance, smaller size and enhanced sound clarity. Thus, the increasing advancements in the Bluetooth hearing aids technology drives the market growth. Further, the advent of smart ready and Bluetooth 5.0 improves the performance of devices owing to lower energy consumption and hinderance free audio escalating the market growth. As in September 2020, Bluettoh SIG, the standard group that monitor development of Bluetooth standards announced an new codec “LC3 codec” to make wireless audio much better.

Further, increasing incidences of hearing loss across the globe fuel the demand for Hearing aids driving the market growth. As per National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) one in eight people in the United States aged 12 years and above has hearing loss as per standard hearing examinations. The incidence of hearing impairment in the U.S. is clearly indicative of prospects for hearing aids sales in the country. However, high bustling and augmentation sound of devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, integration of Artificial intelligence empowers the hearing aid technology presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. As in February 2020, Starkey Laboratories Inc. launched a product named Livio Al which is a behind-the-ear hearing aid integrated with artificial intelligence for better sound quality.

The regional analysis of global Bluetooth Hearing Aids market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing hearing loss incidences would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bluetooth Hearing Aids market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sonova Holding AG

Eartone Hearing Aid

Siemens Healthcare

Beltone

Miracle Hearing Aid

Cochlear

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

GN ReSound

Union Hearing Aid.

Shenzhen Sunsky Technology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

In-The-Ear Hearing Aid (ITE)

In-The-Canal Hearing Aid (ITC)

Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aid (BTE)

Completely-In-The Canal Hearing Aid (CIC)

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aid (RIE)

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinic/ Medical Centers

Individual

By End-User:

Adults

Kids

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

