Woman falls to death while climbing Mt. Jade South Peak in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 42-year-old woman surnamed Hu (胡) was presumed to have fallen to her death while climbing Mount Jade South Peak in central Taiwan on her own Tuesday (Dec. 14).

On Monday, Hu embarked on a five-day trip with another woman, surnamed Yang (楊), to climb six Mt. Jade peaks, Liberty Times reported. They scaled the summit of Mt. Jade Front Peak before camping at Yuanfong Cabin.

The duo finished climbing Nanyu Mountain on Tuesday, and as Yang was a faster hiker, she returned to the cabin without waiting for Hu. At 4 p.m., Yang received a text message from Hu, saying she was heading to Mt. Jade South Peak.

However, as Hu did not return by 7 p.m., Yang called for help. In response, the nearby Paiyun Lodge dispatched a search and rescue team of three people on Tuesday evening.

They arrived at Yuanfong Cabin and asked Yang for more information about the incident before searching for the missing hiker, the report said. Due to low temperatures and poor vision at night, they stopped searching and returned to Yuanfong Cabin some time after 11 p.m.

The team resumed their search on Wednesday morning, and soon after 7 a.m. they found an unresponsive Hu. The team carried the victim to an open area, where her body was airlifted by a National Airborne Service Corps helicopter around noon, per Liberty Times.