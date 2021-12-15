Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman falls to death while climbing Mt. Jade South Peak in Taiwan

42-year-old woman found unresponsive at foot of cliff under summit of south peak

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/15 19:19
Mt. Jade South Peak.

Mt. Jade South Peak. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 42-year-old woman surnamed Hu (胡) was presumed to have fallen to her death while climbing Mount Jade South Peak in central Taiwan on her own Tuesday (Dec. 14).

On Monday, Hu embarked on a five-day trip with another woman, surnamed Yang (楊), to climb six Mt. Jade peaks, Liberty Times reported. They scaled the summit of Mt. Jade Front Peak before camping at Yuanfong Cabin.

The duo finished climbing Nanyu Mountain on Tuesday, and as Yang was a faster hiker, she returned to the cabin without waiting for Hu. At 4 p.m., Yang received a text message from Hu, saying she was heading to Mt. Jade South Peak.

However, as Hu did not return by 7 p.m., Yang called for help. In response, the nearby Paiyun Lodge dispatched a search and rescue team of three people on Tuesday evening.

They arrived at Yuanfong Cabin and asked Yang for more information about the incident before searching for the missing hiker, the report said. Due to low temperatures and poor vision at night, they stopped searching and returned to Yuanfong Cabin some time after 11 p.m.

The team resumed their search on Wednesday morning, and soon after 7 a.m. they found an unresponsive Hu. The team carried the victim to an open area, where her body was airlifted by a National Airborne Service Corps helicopter around noon, per Liberty Times.
Mt. Jade
Mt. Jade South Peak
Yuanfong Cabin
Nanyu Mountain
Mt. Jade Front Peak
National Airborne Service Corps
Paiyun Lodge

RELATED ARTICLES

Hiker carried down Taiwan’s highest mountain after suffering stroke
Hiker carried down Taiwan’s highest mountain after suffering stroke
2021/12/08 15:08
Body of NTNU student found after going missing while surfing in Taiwan’s Yilan
Body of NTNU student found after going missing while surfing in Taiwan’s Yilan
2021/10/06 17:41
Hiker reported missing while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan
Hiker reported missing while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan
2021/09/21 17:32
Taiwan’s highest mountains heavily littered with garbage from hikers
Taiwan’s highest mountains heavily littered with garbage from hikers
2021/09/06 16:28
Injured German hiker airlifted out of New Taipei mountains
Injured German hiker airlifted out of New Taipei mountains
2021/07/19 17:24