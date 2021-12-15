Taiwan Research Institute puts 2022 economic growth at 4.05%

The Taiwan Research Institute sees GDP grow by 6.07% in 2021 and 4.05% in 2022. The Taiwan Research Institute sees GDP grow by 6.07% in 2021 and 4.05% in 2022. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Research Institute (TRI) said Wednesday that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to continue its expansion through next year at a rate of 4.05%.

The government raised its forecast for economic growth for 2021 to 6.09%, which would amount to the highest level in 11 years, while the TRI expected 6.07%, CNA reported. The prediction amounted to a rise from the 5.12% it predicted in July.

The global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would continue apace in 2022, the TRI said, allowing forecasts for Taiwan’s exports and for domestic investment to remain optimistic.

A government decision to increase salaries for teachers, military personnel, and civil servants next year was also likely to help local consumption surge by 5.30%.

However, elements such as trade relations between the United States and China, the pandemic, the stability of the electricity supply, and international currency exchange trends all had the ability to disrupt Taiwan’s economy, the TRI cautioned.