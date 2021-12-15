Alexa
Barclays to invest $40M in English women's soccer as sponsor

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 16:01
Chelsea's Ji So-yun, second right and Magdalena Eriksson, right, celebrate, after the women's FA Cup soccer final match between Arsenal and Chelsea, a...

LONDON (AP) — Barclays is doubling its investment in English women's football as part of its sponsorship of the top two divisions.

The bank has extended a deal through 2025 to be the title sponsor of the Football Association-run Women's Super League and it will also now be linked to the second-tier Championship.

Barclays said it would invest more than 30 million pounds ($40 million) in the women's game and for younger girls over the next three years, compared with 15 million pounds under the first deal with the FA from 2019.

“Barclays have played a crucial role in the growth of women’s and girls’ football," Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of women’s professional game, said in a statement. “So it is excellent news that they are committing to a new record investment in the women’s and girls’ pyramid until 2025.”

Updated : 2021-12-15 18:33 GMT+08:00

