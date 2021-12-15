Taiwan government offers condolences to ally Haiti after explosion kills dozens

What remains of a truck that was carrying gasoline after it overturned and exploded in Cap-Hatien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021. What remains of a truck that was carrying gasoline after it overturned and exploded in Cap-Hatien, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese authorities have offered condolences to ally Haiti following a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 Monday night (Dec. 13) Haiti time in the northern port city of Cap-Hatien.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) responded to the deadly tragedy in a tweet saying she was "saddened to hear of the lives lost in the explosion" and hoped "for a speedy recovery for all those injured." Ambassador to Haiti Ku Wen-jiann (古文劍) is overseeing the Taiwanese government's response, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, Ku helped donate 400 boxes of supplies, such as clothing, shoes, masks, toys to a Rotary Club in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Petion-Ville, Taiwan's embassy wrote on Twitter. The club will distribute the relief to the injured and others in need.

The truck had turned over as it swerved to avoid hitting a motorbike in front of it, per reports. Its load of gas ignited as locals tried to remove it, killing dozens and injuring dozens more.

Following news of the explosion, Haiti's Ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn tweeted that this year "will have been that of all the tragedies for my country."

In the months after Penn ascended to the role in July, former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by foreign mercenaries; just a month later, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the country's southwest peninsula just a month later, killing over 2,000, injuring nearly 13,000, and causing over US$1 billion in damage.

"This morning, it's Cap-Haitien that mourns the loss of more than 50 human lives," Penn wrote early on Wednesday Taiwan time.

Taiwan and Haiti marked 65 years of official diplomatic ties this year.