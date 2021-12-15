Taiwan’s Taoyuan signs sister agreement with Guam

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan holds up the sister agreement with Guam Wednesday. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo) Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan holds up the sister agreement with Guam Wednesday. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) signed a sister agreement with Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero on Wednesday (Dec. 15) via a virtual conference.

Cheng said his city, which houses Taiwan’s main international airport, was ready to assume the role of a window for communication with the United States territory, CNA reported.

Wednesday’s video conference, organized with the assistance of the University of Guam and the Taiwan representative office, also served as an economic affairs summit between the two sides. Cheng emphasized that a three-hour flight was all that was needed to travel between Taiwan and Guam, showing that the relationship had a lot of room to grow.

The mayor also pointed out that both played an important role in the Indo-Pacific defense strategy, as Taiwan belonged to the first island chain, and Guam to the second.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Governor Guerrero named tourism, direct airline connections, investments and trade, health and education, and fisheries as areas of common interest. She also said she hoped to meet Cheng in person during an eventual visit to Taiwan.