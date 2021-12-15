Medical Robots Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2027

Global Medical Robots Market is valued approximately at USD 5.06 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2020-27.

Medical Robots are the professional service system which is mainly used in and out of the hospitals in order to improve the overall process of patient care. The system is helps in reducing the workload of the medical staff instead of spending time in other operations they can take care of patients more directly. The application of medical robots is mainly seen in giving remote caregiving, disinfectant robots to reduce hospital acquired infections, robots that can more accurately and efficiently draw blood. The global rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is on hike because of certain advantages of the system such as reduced pain, fewer cuts, increased safety, faster recovery periods. For instance ,

According to iData’s robotic surgery statistics show that in 2017, minimally invasive surgeries accounted for approximately 86% of total robotic surgeries performed in the United States. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for medical robot market across the globe. Moreover, the higher efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopies surgeries along with more advanced and new technologies continuously being introduced in the market will foster the growth of the market. For instance, according to statistic forecast the estimated global market size for surgical robots in 2016, 2017 and 2025, the market will increase from 4.5 billion to some 12.6 billion U.S. dollars. However, the robot-oriented surgeries are expensive than minimally invasive surgeries are one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global medical robots market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing increase in chronic diseases and demand from key markets of Japan and china. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing rapid increase in end-use applications like hospital robots, surgical robots and others.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Accuray

Omnicell, Inc.

BD Rowa (US)

Hocoma AG

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

ARxIUM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service

Instrument & Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

By Application

Laparoscopy

Pharmacy Applications

Physical Rehabilitation

Neurosurgery

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

