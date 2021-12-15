Amber Group Reimagines Digital Wealth Management In The Metaverse With Launch Of WhaleFin

WhaleFin represents the next generation digital asset platform that grows in lockstep with investors, as they embark on their digital wealth journey in a decentralised future

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 December 2021 - Amber Group, a global leader in digital assets, today announced the launch of WhaleFin, its flagship digital asset platform that is uniquely positioned to empower mainstream investors to build wealth in the digital era and further democratize access to the world of crypto finance. Built with the deep expertise that Amber Group has developed serving both institutional and retail markets, WhaleFin is an all-in-one platform that bridges the demands from both markets, serving as the preferred gateway to crypto for users, regardless of their experience.









The launch of WhaleFin marks an important milestone for Amber Group, delivering on its mission to unlock the value of crypto finance for individuals and organizations, at a time when digital assets are gaining mainstream acceptance and adoption across global financial ecosystems. Designed with universality in mind, the WhaleFin combines institutional-grade features of the Amber Pro, launched in 2019, with the intuitive user interface and features of the Amber App, launched in 2020.

"The concept of wealth has changed radically over the last few years and there is an urgent need for investors to rethink the way they build wealth in a future that is increasingly digital and decentralized", said Michael Wu, CEO and Co-founder of Amber Group. "WhaleFin represents the gateway into the new world of finance, one that will be underpinned by the growth of the metaverse and the rising prominence of digital assets. At Amber Group, we are incredibly excited to help shape this decentralized future, as we onboard investors at all levels into the world of crypto finance."

With WhaleFin, all users can now access institutional-grade digital asset trading tools through a seamless interface on both web browser and mobile app. The platform comes in two versions to cover the full spectrum of investing needs - the 'pro' version lends comprehensive trading features for diversified investing activities, while the 'lite' version enables crypto beginners to buy, earn and swap digital assets simply and securely.

Long-term value generation, next generation algorithmic trading, investment flexibility and state-of-the-art security are at the core of WhaleFin's product offering. Key features of WhaleFin include:

Long term value generation – WhaleFin users can maximize their yields to build their digital wealth with WhaleFin's structured products that are designed to monetize their market views. Users are also afforded a high degree of customization that includes investment currency, linked price and maturity dates, offering them innovative ways to grow their portfolio of digital assets.

WhaleFin users can maximize their yields to build their digital wealth with WhaleFin's structured products that are designed to monetize their market views. Users are also afforded a high degree of customization that includes investment currency, linked price and maturity dates, offering them innovative ways to grow their portfolio of digital assets. Cutting edge algorithmic trading – WhaleFin supports customized algorithmic executions with automated ICEBERG, TWAP and VWAP orders with minimal price impact. Automated transaction cost analysis reports are also generated for users, providing them with a smarter and more transparent way to trade.

WhaleFin supports customized algorithmic executions with automated ICEBERG, TWAP and VWAP orders with minimal price impact. Automated transaction cost analysis reports are also generated for users, providing them with a smarter and more transparent way to trade. Investment flexibility – Built with cutting-edge earn features that include a daily interest payout and early funds redemption, users can easily trade over 100+ digital assets at competitive prices on WhaleFin. Users will also enjoy the flexibility of using digital assets as collateral, allowing them to manage their portfolio risk as they implement margin trading strategies with highly customizable loan tenures.

Built with cutting-edge earn features that include a daily interest payout and early funds redemption, users can easily trade over 100+ digital assets at competitive prices on WhaleFin. Users will also enjoy the flexibility of using digital assets as collateral, allowing them to manage their portfolio risk as they implement margin trading strategies with highly customizable loan tenures. State-of-the-art-security – WhaleFin leverages multi-party computation technology, in partnership with leading security infrastructure providers in the industry to ensure users are able to invest and grow their digital assets with total peace of mind.





Beyond empowering users with the best tools to make sound investment decisions, WhaleFin also empowers users with the opportunity to invest in a sustainable future. WhaleFin plans to harness resources from across the industry to support public education campaigns on the climate crisis as well as to mobilise communities to take action for our planet.

"The launch of WhaleFin is a landmark moment for us. At Amber Group, we want to continue developing the digital assets ecosystem by empowering everyone with institutional-grade tools and new touchpoints for people to easily access their digital assets. As the ecosystem matures and becomes increasingly sophisticated, it is important that we help facilitate a connected and inclusive global market and uphold the democratic spirit of DeFi. Not only does this critically drive innovation for the advancement of our global economy, it is also the spirit of opportunity and the seed to create a better world for everyone," Wu added.

For more information about WhaleFin, please visit https://www.whalefin.com. Due to regulatory reasons, WhaleFin does not currently support or provide services to customers from some jurisdictions.





About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia, and Tiger Global.



For more information, please visit www.ambergroup.io, or contact them at pr@ambergroup.io.





#AmberGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.